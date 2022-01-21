Cum in: What does sperm feel like inside you?

A man cumming inside a woman establishes an intangible yet precious link between the partners. Furthermore, it yields numerous benefits for both men and women, such as all the hormones and chemical compounds mentioned earlier. While this shouldn't serve as a go-signal to try out unprotected sex, it goes without saying that the experience is amazing.

What makes men feel aroused?

Many things can turn on a man, from physical, mental to emotional aspects of a woman, real or digital. While women tend to become aroused by an emotional connection on top of a physical attraction towards a man, men are more simple and straightforward, so to speak.

Men focus on sexual body parts and have very subjective preferences that could turn them on. We're talking breasts, butt, legs, feet, hips, neck – you name it. And because there are moments when they can't control what happens down there, you can guess that other things can make a man feel aroused.

It can be through aphrodisiacs, the sense of mystery or a playing hard to get game, a particular scent, your laugh, among other things that play with their senses. It's not always about the sense of sight and sexual body parts. Other surrounding factors that come into contact with their senses and press the right buttons can also lead to arousal.

How does it feel for women to have sperm inside them?

Physically, a lot of women don't actually feel it when a man ejaculates inside them. However, this does not limit the emotional responses that insemination brings. A few are highlighted below. These came from women who do feel the sperm inside of them.

They feel warm, and then a rush of a cosy feeling settles in. The sperm is also sticky, slippery, and wet. These could be felt deep inside of you. There's also the excitement that comes when your partner reaches the climax.

In short, the whole thing feels special, even if the insemination part was unfelt. It's a union between two parties.

How does a man feel after releasing sperm?

On the side of the man and all the feelings, he experiences after a release. A few seconds before the actual ejaculation, men have noted super intense build-up. It's like going from 0 to 60km in 2 seconds. It's definitely a well-appreciated feeling.

Men also feel the need to keep the build-up growing stronger and stronger, much like a journey to the top of a mountain. Once they reach the top, they're left with a choice to let go or perhaps endure and go a bit higher. When the first option is chosen, it's euphoria. There's intense throbbing, surging, and pulsing happening.