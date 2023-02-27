'Eat too much' - Nana Aba Anamoah shares her relationship red flags

Among other things, she noted that a man who watches pornography should keep his fantasies to himself and not project such expectations on a woman.

According to her, she gets turned off by men who expect her to exhibit the skills of adult actors when being intimate.

Here are 5 red flags Nana Aba listed:

"A man who does not respect boundaries

If I need space, you should give me space. Sometimes you want space and they feel like you are up to something.

But I just want to be left alone. I want to think. And so respect boundaries, don't show up without permission or letting me know. Some people just turn up at your office or your gate just because they are with you. That's a red flag for me.

A man who disrespects people

Not just me but for instance, the way you treat a waiter or waitress. I can't stand disrespectful people. If you can't respect people below you, then you can't respect anybody. You have no self-respect. A lack of respect for people who you see are below you is a red flag for me.

A man who eats too much

Why are you eating so much? There are people who sit and consume a big loaf of bread just because the bread is in front of them. That's too much for me to handle. I don't eat in large portions and that's how human beings must eat. You must eat in moderate portions.

You shouldn't eat 3 balls of banku at a goal. That's a red flag for me. If you're with this person, you will cook every day.

A person dwells on past relationships

Always dwelling on your past relationship is a red flag for me. Why can't you focus on us and what we are building? Why are you comparing me with your previous relationships?

A man who expects you to do things he sees on porn hub

A man who expects you to do things he sees on adult websites is a very serious red flag. You can never satisfy such a person,” she said.

Red flags in relationships are the warning signs that indicate unhealthy or manipulative behaviour.