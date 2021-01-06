Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie is no doubt one of the best musicians in the country who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

He has over the years fed our ears with screens with soul touching and inspiring songs contents.

Sarkodie, a father, he has in numerous ways mentored the youth to be a better version of themselves.

The award-winning rapper and his wife Tracy have been married for some time now and we love how they keep inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

Captioned "Day off," Sarkodie was seen having some family time with his wife and daughter.

This, indeed, is our first family goal inspiration for 2021 and we hope to see more.

Check out photos and video of the family below:

Sarkodie and his daughter

