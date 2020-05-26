Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Annan shares a very special bond with his son and has often flaunted his photos on social media.

In some latest photos posted on Instagram, the actor is seen bonding with his baby boy amid the coronavirus pandemic and they pose infectiously for the camera in a car.

Giving out a piece of advice, the actor captioned his post “bonding...engage....listen...earn their trust...u will be amazed at what u learn & hear.... wishing us all a fruitful week!”

Check the photos of the father and son below:

Adjetey Annan and his son

Adjetey Annan and his son