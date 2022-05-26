For women: 5 best tips to be incredibly good in bed for your partner

If you don’t feel confident in your ability to be a great sexual partner, you might experience less arousal and may even start to experience sexual dysfunction.

So how can you be confident in bed? To be full of sexual confidence, you need to know what both you and your partner enjoy:

Get to know yourself physically. Masturbate to learn what kind of touch you enjoy so that you can lead the way when you’re in bed with your partner. Breathe and relax. If you’re feeling stressed or anxious about sex, you’re not going to be in the mood for it. Keep your stress levels in check with regular exercise, a healthy diet, and a good work-life balance. Learn from the pros. Try watching porn or reading erotic novels — not to copy what’s there, but to explore different fantasies or increase arousal. Practice makes perfect. Ask your partner what arouses them and be prepared to try it out a few times before getting it right. Warm-up before the big moment. If you want to have sex with your partner, send them a sexy text telling them you’re in the mood. Touch yourself or stimulate your senses before you meet between the sheets to rev up your libido.

What makes a woman great in bed?

Being a great lover can be one of the many ways that you show love and respect to your partner.

Plus, being great in bed can also be good for your health. Having pleasurable sex has lots of health benefits for women, including reducing stress, boosting your immune system, lowering your blood pressure, and even improving brain function!

Here are some great tips to help boost your sexual confidence and learn how to be good in bed.

Make the first move

Lots of people are attracted to partners who make the first move in the bedroom. When you initiate the first step, your partner will see that as demonstrating confidence and asserting that you go after what you want.

Making the first move also signals to your partner that you are interested in them, which can increase their arousal too.

Set the right mood

Humans are sensitive beings. Most of us can’t go from fully clothed to penetrative sex without some preliminary arousal activities. That’s where foreplay comes in! Foreplay is a great way for you and your partner to increase your sex drive and increase excitement and desire.

Try different positions

While there is something to be said for sticking with what works, trying the same position every time can get monotonous for you and your partner. Explore different positions, taking inspiration from porn or even erotica.

Trying different positions can also help keep the passion alive if you’ve been with your partner for a while, or if you are role-playing. The partner on top is in a more dominant position, and being underneath or behind can be more submissive.

Make some noise

Being vocal during sex with moans, sighs, grunts, or whatever else comes out of your mouth in moments of pleasure can help reaffirm to your partner that you’re enjoying what’s happening. Plus, being loud during sex can help you express yourself and might even increase your pleasure.

Talk about your fantasies