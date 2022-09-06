RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For women: How to tell a man you want to make love without feeling embarrassed

Berlinda Entsie

For many women, the issue of verbalizing your wants and needs is a very real one.

Black couple.
Black couple.

Some women certainly aren't as aggressive as others, however, and finding the right words can be difficult. If you are too passive, you may be afraid to say anything about how you feel, even in a moment of passion.

Maybe you've never been able to say what you really mean. Maybe you're afraid that coming on too strong will scare your guy away.

Whatever the reason, if you really want things to get heated and you want to take the relationship further, you may have to make those wishes known.

We've got some tips and advice to help you tell your man you want sex without feeling awkward.

  • Dress for the occasion

It doesn't have to be expensive or necessarily dressy. You know when you look and feel good. (In fact, it's more important that you feel good about yourself!)

  • Create a mood

This can be as simple as lighting some candles, pouring the wine, and playing some soft romantic music.

  • Find some privacy

No matter how enthralled you are with your sweetie, it's hard to maintain that mood without some privacy. Be sure you are in a place where nobody else will be.

  • Take your time

Spend time together just kissing and fondling. It may not take much to get your guy's motor revving! Once you do that, you can say almost anything as long as it leads to making love.

