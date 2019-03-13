A young man who appears mesmerized with the twerking moves of a nurse has expressed his interest by placing a bounty on her.

He offers to give anyone who can get him her contact, Ghc2,000 cedis as finder’s fee. He wrote, “I’m seriously looking for the contact of this nurse for marriage. Ghc2,000 reward for anyone who can get it for me. Please attach seriousness to it. Thank you.”

A nurse went viral recently after a video of her twerking in uniform found its way online. Now it appears that move may be extending her suitors line as more and more men line up to meet her.

