Celebrity couple, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwao are celebrating 4 years of marriage today, October 15, 2019.

The royal family showed Ghanaians and the world at large the rich culture and heritage of Ghana on their wedding day.

Dignitaries and celebrities alike including Ex-president Kuffour graced the beautiful ceremony.

TV host and mother of the HRH Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakuma Sintim-Misa shared this beautiful message on Instagram.