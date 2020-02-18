Fadda Dickson who is the managing director of the Despite Media Group has been close to the Despite family, managing the affairs of Peace FM and the likes.

When news broke that Despite’s son Kennedy Osei was getting married, Fadda Dickson’s involvement was a mission bound to happen.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy

Despite having not seen the managing director a lot in the traditional ceremony, the man who also works closely with Kennedy played a key role in the white wedding.

The first of him on the wedding day was acting as a horseman who led the convoy of luxurious cars before suiting up for the reception that was a jam at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Fadda Dickson posted a video of himself and the roles he played at Kennedy and Tracy’s wedding on his Instagram page.

Starting the video with a photo of him and Kennedy with the song Boasty by Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don featuring Idris Elba in the background, the man who is the godfather of the groom oozed with sauce and swag as the video went on.

From rocking Kente to Kaftans showing onscreen, the background music quickly switched to Sarkodie and Prince Bright’s Oofeetso as the camera put the focus on his Gucci shirts and shoes, designer sunglasses and more.

Fadda Dickson posses with his godson Kennedy again as the video continues with how the managing director stole the show with literally his own cameraman.

Check out the video: