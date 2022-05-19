How much does it cost to get married? 7 best wedding budget ideas

However, the constantly increasing price often makes them worry ‘how much does it cost to get married?’

Everyone wants the best. Every individual has their own dream wedding. They want the best of everything on that day and would not shy away from spending. However, you mustn’t overspend on your wedding day and regret it later on.

Nonetheless, listed below are some tips on how you can have the best wedding within a budget.

Save as much as you can

The early you start the better. Weddings are getting costlier as we speak. The prices are increasing and if you’re not planning things in advance you would end up with a huge dent in your pocket. If you’ve not saved enough money, you will have to take a loan and then worry about repaying it.

Since you would be contributing a lot to your wedding, you must start keeping some funds for it.

Decide your budget

Deciding a budget is as important as saving money. You should know your limit or how much you’re planning to spend on your wedding. Certainly, you won’t be contributing entirely to your wedding, your partner would pitch in as well. So, what’s your budget?

Whilst planning the budget, consider everything, right from booking the venue to catering to the band, everything. Surely, you have to save a little extra than the budget keeping in mind the rising price.

Take full control of everything

It is understood that taking control of everything by yourself isn’t going to be a good idea, but then this way you would save some money on hiring an event planner. It is your wedding and you know what you want. The best way to have it the way you want it is by doing things yourself.

Seek the help of your friends to share your responsibilities. Also, instead of hiring a high-end musician, you can ask your cousin or a friend to be a DJ at your wedding. They would be happy to be a part of it.

Scrutinize your list

When people ask how much it costs to get married, they eliminate the chance to scrutinize their guest list. It is an important day of your life and you want to invite as many people as possible but it’s ideal. There are people whom you have lost touch with over the years, or maybe someone is not that close to you.

You must invite only those who really matter to you. Don’t worry about what they would think. It’s your wedding, it’s your day.

Picking a location strategically

Location does play an important part in a wedding. When you’re selecting a wedding venue, do proper research. See how much each venue costs, the surrounding, the accessibility and the weather in that area.

Choose your wedding day wisely

Did you know if you are getting married on the weekend that cost may be high as opposed to getting married on a weekday? Yes, it is observed that most weddings fall on Saturday and the increasing demand increases the price of the venue.

Decoration