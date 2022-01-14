How to have mind-blowing sex this 2022? Here are all the tips

Being open about your sexual fantasies and desires can be a huge problem when you are constantly shunned from expressing them.

To crush that judgemental barrier and emerge out as sex-positive people, here are some tips you can apply to have mind-blowing sex with your partner.

Don’t let shame come your way

In our society, people are made to feel embarrassed and shy when talking about sex. When different aspects of society make us believe that sex should only be talked about behind the curtains, it makes it even more worthwhile to become sexually positive. Overcoming this shame is going to help you and your partner communicate freely about what you both want in sex.

Know more about sex

You may think that you know all there is to know about sex, but you’re wrong because there’s so much to learn about it. Educating yourself about sex is going to help you understand what you exactly want from it. And before that, you should at least normalise talking about sex with your partner, frequently.

Getting in touch with each other

Sex doesn’t always have to be hot and passionate. It can be weird and clumsy at times because that will help you and your partner to learn more about sex. Additionally, intercourse doesn’t always have to be the final step when getting intimate with your partner. You can indulge in extensive foreplay to physically get on board with each other.

Guess the ‘touch’

Is your partner feeling a bit playful today or are they simply feeling aroused? You have to understand it. How your partner touches you is a great indication of what they want currently. Understand if your partner is touching you playfully or erotically.

Embrace your fantasies and kinks