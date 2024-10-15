ADVERTISEMENT
How to know if your ex is still stalking your social media

Temi Iwalaiye

Is your ex still stalking you?

How to know if your ex is stalking you [mcbeanimmigrationlaw]
Breakups can be tough, and it's common for people to block or unfollow each other on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

However, some choose to keep tabs on their exes on social media which can be distressing if you need a clean break from them.

If your account is public, watch out for new, anonymous accounts following you, especially if they've blocked or unfollowed you.

These accounts often have no profile pictures and are always viewing your stories and posts.

If your account is private, be wary of sudden follow requests from unknown accounts.

If your ex is among the first to view your stories on platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram (using either their main account or a burner), they might be actively monitoring your online activity.

How to know your ex is stalking you [ismartrecruits]
Frequent engagement with your content, even if there's been no communication, is a potential sign of stalking.

If you receive a lot of "likes" or comments from your ex, especially on older posts, they might be closely following your profile.

This could also be a way to get your attention.

If your ex starts following the people you interact with or follow, they might be trying to learn more about your current life and who you're talking to.

If your account is private and you receive friend requests from strangers or people you don't know, it could be your ex trying to reconnect under a different profile.

Be cautious of apps that claim to help you identify who is viewing your profile.

These apps often require your login credentials, which can compromise your account security and provide limited information.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

