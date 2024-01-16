9 tips on how to make your relationship with a 'mummy's boy' work

If you are helplessly in love with a mummy’s boy and want the relationship to work, here are some tips to help you make the relationship work:

1. Understand his bond with his mother: Try to understand the nature of the relationship he has with his mother.

Is it healthy and supportive, or does it cross boundaries? Knowing this can help you navigate potential challenges.

2. Communication: Encourage open and honest communication between you and your partner. Discuss your feelings, concerns, and expectations about the relationship, including how his relationship with his mother may impact your dynamic.

3. Set boundaries: Establish healthy boundaries that respect both your relationship and his relationship with his mother. Discuss and agree on what is acceptable in terms of involvement and influence from family members.

4. Be supportive: Instead of viewing his connection with his mother as a threat, be supportive and understanding. Show interest in his family and try to build a positive relationship with his mother.

5. Encourage independence: Help your partner develop a sense of independence. Encourage him to make decisions on his own and not rely solely on his mother for guidance.

This can help him grow as an individual and strengthen your relationship.

6. Include his mother: Include his mother in your plans occasionally, whether it's family gatherings or casual dinners. Involving her can help create a sense of inclusion and reduce potential tension.

7. Find common ground: Identify common interests and values between you and his mother. This can help foster a connection and create a more harmonious relationship between all parties involved.

8. Avoid ultimatums: Refrain from issuing ultimatums, as they can strain the relationship. Instead, focus on compromise and finding solutions that work for both of you.