Most of us never think too much about the dos and don'ts of sex. We tend to take things pretty lightly when it comes to the vagina or penis. It is very important to keep your private parts healthy and clean. Most of the infections that occur down there are because of unhealthy habits that one follows.
How to make love: 4 things you should never do before or after sex
Have good sex, and enjoy your bodies but there are small things that you must never do before or after sex.
It can ruin the mood, affect your performance and leave you with sour sex memories. So read on and note down 6 things that you must avoid.
- Don’t get drunk
Yes, many people like to have some alcohol to set the mood and ease the nerves but finishing the entire bottle before having sex is the worst mistake you could make. It leads to unsatisfying sex and many people have a hard time reaching an orgasm.
- The presex shower
It's important to have a presex shower before you set the ball rolling especially if it's not a quickie. This is because any foreskin UTI- causing bacteria on your partner could
be passed on to you too.
- Don’t rush to use the bathroom
Yes, you must pee after having sex but that does not mean that you have to jump out of the bed to do it unless you really need to pee. Stay, snuggle and then go.
- Avoid a big dinner
Have healthy veggies, legumes and whole grains but not just before sex as that makes you gassy. Avoid high fibre foods at least an hour or two before doing it. You can also have a small piece of chocolate as that boosts serotonin levels.
