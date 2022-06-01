How to make love: 4 things you should never do before or after sex

It can ruin the mood, affect your performance and leave you with sour sex memories. So read on and note down 6 things that you must avoid.

Don’t get drunk

Yes, many people like to have some alcohol to set the mood and ease the nerves but finishing the entire bottle before having sex is the worst mistake you could make. It leads to unsatisfying sex and many people have a hard time reaching an orgasm.

The presex shower

It's important to have a presex shower before you set the ball rolling especially if it's not a quickie. This is because any foreskin UTI- causing bacteria on your partner could

be passed on to you too.

Don’t rush to use the bathroom

Yes, you must pee after having sex but that does not mean that you have to jump out of the bed to do it unless you really need to pee. Stay, snuggle and then go.

Avoid a big dinner