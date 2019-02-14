When you have been with your partner for a considerable amount of time, it is only normal for several parts of the relationship to change.

You become more used to each other, more comfortable and reach a place where things are no longer done to really impress but more out rationality.

By extension, Valentine’s day tends to change in significance and this shows in the way you celebrate it after you have been with your partner for a while. This is how Valentine’s day changes when you have been with your partner for a while.

1. How you spend

When you have just met your significant other and when you’ve newly gotten into a new relationships, you will be more about trying to impress and pulling all the stops as a way of showing the love.

Over time, you would have gotten so many more opportunities to show the love that Valentine’s day won’t necessarily have to be showing out and spending out of budget.

2. Staying in

Especially when you are married, you just want to be indoors to celebrate Valentine’s. Activities that require you leaving the house may not really appeal that much to you anymore.

3. Does not necessarily end with sex

In a new relationship, all the events of the day would very likely build up to the finale which is some session[s] of good, good loving.

When the relationship is no longer new, having sex as an end to Valentine’s day will very likely not be on your agenda.