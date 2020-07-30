The adorable couple won our hearts with the beautiful matching green kente fabric for the traditional wedding.

The both first wrapped Kente where they indeed look like a king with his queen.

Bright and Rita

Rita

The bride stole our heart with her stunning Kente dress when she changed from her wrapped Kente. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Rita

The groom, on the other hand, changed into a blue Agbada outfit matched with a blue hat.

Bright and Rita

The traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding.

Rita didn’t just look elegant, she was definitely the bride everyone was looking forward to seeing.

Her floor-sweeping gown and the accessories that match her outfit plus her makeup and hairstyle was top notch.

Rita

We love the black and white combo suit and trouser outfit Bright pulled out. He looked stunning for his bride.

Aside from their look, we are inspired by the love story behind these two. Of course not the usual love at first sight story, Rita and Bright shared how they ended up together.

Rita: It’s not the usual love story. It wasn’t love at first sight. It wasn’t a whirlwind romance. It was a slow, steady and beautiful burn. We met during our 3rd year at University and although I initially rejecting his advances a friendship blossomed and we finally started dating in our 4th year.

Bright: I wanted the proposal to be special and so I flew her to South Africa and proposed to her on the beach. Without hesitation, Rita accepted to be my wife. Her love for me is unconditional and everyone deserves that kind of love.

Rita: Bright is a man of action rather than words, he never holds a grudge, he never brings up past events or arguments, and he never holds anything over my head. Once it’s done, it’s done… and so I’ve learned to do the same with him.

We have chosen to love each other, we have chosen to whether whatever may come our way together and we know with the strength of God and our love for each other we will prevail.

Bright and Rita