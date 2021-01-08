As a lady, it all lies in your hands to act and take the needed decision. It is not about dragging the horse to the water, it’s whether the horse really wants to drink.

Men behave differently when they want you for a wife or something else. These sure signs will help you detect the time waster from afar. Check them below:

He entrusts you with his life

A guy who wants to get married to you, will eventually open up to you, when he finds out you are genuinely concerned about his welfare. We call it wife material. When a guy finds his “wife material” he starts asking for your opinion on everything, he opens his inner thoughts, fears and deep feelings. He practically shares his life with you.

He plans with you in mind

Men naturally are wired to know the details and intricacies of every project they want to get involved in. Yes, project. A wedding is like a project to a man, and factors such as accommodation, career development, finances etc. are considered. The interesting thing about this is that he plans all this with you in mind. He is genuinely concerned about how these seemingly minute details will affect your life.

He helps you become better

A guy who is ready to get married to a woman, genuinely wants her to make progress. Guys want their women to rep them in a good way, so they want to help their women become better. He always wants to know about your career, job, hobby or craft.

Family links

If your guy wants you to meet his family, be around him at family events, meet his siblings and people he loves, he really wants to settle down with you. He has seen you as a member of his family.

Kids

When your guy jokingly asks about the names of your kids, or the number of kids you want to have, he is actually considering the motherly side of the woman he wants to spend his life with. You have to understand that it takes commitment to raise kids, and for a guy to talk or joke about them often, he really means to spend his life with you.