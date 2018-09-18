Pulse.com.gh logo
Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit


Dance Fever Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit

I love weddings, really who doesn’t? And now they've added dance choreography and its super lit. Don't be left out, join the celebrants as they dance their hearts out on the dance floor

Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit play

The dancing team

A wedding without a dance showdown, is that one too a wedding? Well, after the Biggie Dance Crew, the trend caught on rather quickly.

I love weddings, really who doesn’t? The bride, the music and most importantly the food are simply amazing everything tastes better at weddings. And now they added dance choreography and its super lit. Don’t worry it doesn’t have to be perfect or expensive to create lasting impressions

Just grab your ‘Dance guru’ friend, place them on the team. Your dance instructor is sorted and ready to boogie. Need some inspiration? Watch how these teams bring down a full house:

When the couple is lit AF

When the mini-bride and mini-groom take the floor

My personal favourite

A little competition does't hurt

After all the fun, let's not forget our maker

