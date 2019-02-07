A newlywed couple have become the couple with the most short-lived marriage after they divorced just 3 minutes after getting married.

The unfortunate incidence happened after husband labelled his newly married wife ‘stupid’ for tripping during wedding ceremony only seconds after they signed their marriage contract in a courthouse.

In tears, the bride demanded an annulment.They had only been married for three minutes and this leaves them with the shortest partnership in Kuwaiti legal history .

Local media reports that the judge officiating the ceremony dissolved their marriage on the spot.

Reacting to the divorce following what is now being referred to as the shortest marriage, social media users defended the woman and said it was no use wasting her time with a man who has no respect for her.

One wrote:

If this is how he acts right at the beginning, it’s better to leave him.

Another wrote:

A marriage with no respect, is a failed one right from the beginning.