Forget about 18 karat engagement ring; finger piercing is the new trend among lovers

Love is blind. Some millennials are professing their love with finger piercings.

  • Published:
People are piercing their finger instead of wearing an engagement ring  play

People are piercing their finger instead of wearing an engagement ring

The tradition of wearing an engagement when both families consent to the marriage of their children will soon fade out.

Some millennials are getting their fingers pierced with a diamond instead of putting a ring on it. Whether we blame it on the advancement of technology and creativity, it’s the norm today and some women are embracing this painful experience.

This trend in romance requires just a single gem to your ring finger via dermal anchor instead of an expensive jewelry.

The painful process involves using a dermal punch to remove a small circle of flesh from the finger.  Then a small dermal anchor is inserted into the hole. A small base secures the dermal anchor in place. You can see more than a handful of engagement piercings on Instagram, along with other micro dermal ring bling in various stages of healing.

While the illusion of a floating diamond resting inside the surface of your ring finger does look rather magical, the process isn't without health risks.

According to Painful Pleasures, the piercing itself can detach and migrate into your skin further, or your body can simply reject the piercing, pushing it out in time.

The most common problem with piercings like these includes infection, resulting in the diamond and anchor needs to be professionally removed.

