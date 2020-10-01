Quiz: Take a girl/guy on a date and we’ll tell you your wedding goals and budget
Can we tell you how much you will spend on your wedding? Take this quiz and let's get started.
Where are you going on your first date?
Restaurant
Hotel
Your home
What means of transportation are you using?
Troski
Taxi
Your own car
What are you eating?
Jollof rice
Kebab/Chichinga (Roasted meat)
Chips with chicken
What genre are you dancing to?
Cools
Highlife
Dancehall
How long will your date last?
The whole day
2 to 4 hours
Sleep overnight
Who is paying the bills?
Yourself
Your partner
Both of you
What's will be your goodbye PDA?
A kiss
A hug
Sex
See, you are just a simple person looking forward to settle down with your partner without stress. Simplicity is always the best. But make sure you chill with bae afterwards.
Eii, Opana you are doing principle, principle so you don't want to even hear white wedding. But that's what you believe in so it's fine. Just make sure your partner is happy.
Your policy is either you go big or go home. No dull moment for you. You are doing traditional wedding plus a garden wedding plus a reception in a famous hotel. You will kill your spouse with enjoyment. Just know that the real marriage isn't the ceremony so spend wisely.
