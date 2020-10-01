  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: Take a girl/guy on a date and we’ll tell you your wedding goals and budget

Berlinda Entsie
Can we tell you how much you will spend on your wedding? Take this quiz and let's get started.

Where are you going on your first date?

Restaurant
Hotel
Your home

What means of transportation are you using?

Troski
Taxi
Your own car

What are you eating?

Jollof rice
Kebab/Chichinga (Roasted meat)
Chips with chicken

What genre are you dancing to?

Cools
Highlife
Dancehall

How long will your date last?

The whole day
2 to 4 hours
Sleep overnight

Which female celeb is joining you?

Jackie Appiah
Afia Schwarzenegger
Nana Ama McBrown

Which male musician is singing at your date?

Daddy Lumba
King Promise
Kidi

Who is paying the bills?

Yourself
Your partner
Both of you

What's will be your goodbye PDA?

A kiss
A hug
Sex
Your score: You just want traditional, court wedding and a reception, so, you are spending about GH¢5,000
See, you are just a simple person looking forward to settle down with your partner without stress. Simplicity is always the best. But make sure you chill with bae afterwards.
Your score: You just want a traditional wedding with no white wedding and reception, hence, you are only spending about GH¢2,000
Eii, Opana you are doing principle, principle so you don't want to even hear white wedding. But that's what you believe in so it's fine. Just make sure your partner is happy.
Your score: Charley you are going booooooooogie. At least GH¢80,000 won't slack
Your policy is either you go big or go home. No dull moment for you. You are doing traditional wedding plus a garden wedding plus a reception in a famous hotel. You will kill your spouse with enjoyment. Just know that the real marriage isn't the ceremony so spend wisely.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
