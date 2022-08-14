Sam Geoge and wife, Vera renew wedding vows in stunning photos

The MP for Ningo-Prampram has in numerous ways mentored the youth to be a better version of themselves.

Sam George and his wife, Vera are among the few inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

After 10 years of blissful and enviable matrimony, the couple has renewed their marriage vows in the most romantic and admirable way.

Videos and photos from the ceremony show how joyous they are while taking this step.

The couple who have been married for 10 years once again pledged their undying love for each other in the company of their families and celebrity friends.

The star-studded event had in attendance various Ghanaian politicians, celebrities and famed people.

Prior to their vow renewal, Sam Dzata George took to social media to share a nice and sweet message to his wife for being the best thing that happened to his wife in the last decade.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime of joy.

Check photos and videos from the ceremony below:

