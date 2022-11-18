The role of sex in marriage: Here's why every couple must have it

Sex in marriage can provide a great opportunity to strengthen the emotional bond between you and your partner. It could also be a way to show affection and love, and many people feel more secure in their relationship if they have sex often.

How important is the sexual frequency? How many times sex in a day is healthy?

Sexual frequency seems to be very important for a successful long-term relationship. In fact, there appears to be an inverse correlation between divorce rates on the one hand and sexual satisfaction and sexual frequency on the other hand. The lower the sexual frequency and satisfaction go, the higher the chances of a divorce.

Interestingly enough, a study found that one sexual encounter a week produced the happiest couples. So, there’s no danger to your marriage if you don’t have sex three times a day before meals. And yes, it’s not uncommon for people to have less sex as they grow older. If they are on certain types of medication, are highly stressed, anxious or depressed, or experiencing hormonal changes.

Benefits of sex in marriage

Here are a few of the many benefits of healthy sex in marriage:

Sex has health benefits

Various other studies have found more importance of sex in marriage. Sex also helps to reduce the risk of heart disease. It boosts cognitive function, and it boosts your immune function.

Emotional and psychological benefits

Frequent sex is known to release endorphins that help to make you feel good, fight off depression and lower irritability. Another importance of sex in a relationship is that during sexual stimulation the hormone oxytocin is released, which aids with bonding and feelings of connectedness and security. It’s not difficult to see how this alone can benefit your marriage.

Sex is an excellent workout

A study found that during 30 minutes of sex your body would typically burn around 3.6 calories per minute. That is equal to climbing a flight of stairs or doing some brisk walking. So, if you don’t have time for the treadmill, regular sex could be a fairly good (and much more enjoyable) substitute.

Sex is a stress-buster