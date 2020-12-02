Ato Kwamena and his longtime girlfriend, Benettah got married in a star-studded ceremony.

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous in her traditional Kente outfit.

She glowed in the body wave hair wrapped at her back while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Ato also looked dapper in his peach and green outfit plus his cap.

Ato and Benettah

The two followed their traditional marriage with a white wedding.

Benettah was clad in her white sweeping gown while Ato adorned himself in a black suit.

The interesting thing about their marriage is their story. Although Ato was confident they were going to be sweethearts one day, Benettah laughed it off until now. They are happy being together as husband and wife.

Benettah shared her story: "We got talking over the weeks and Ato was very confident we were going to be an item someday. I always laughed it off and went back to the teasing. I’m quite playful so I came up with a ridiculous agreement which surprisingly, he played along and even put in corporate writing. My winning prize in that agreement was tied to us not dating either before or by 2024 and his was tied to us dating within the same timeline. Our chats continued, as usual, I remained adamant and constantly spoke of winning at the slightest chance. Little did he know, it was all a facade and I was already falling behind closed doors but hey, empty barrels they say, make the most noise lol.

In one of our conversations, I disclosed my habit of writing post-dated letters as a way of speaking things into existence and shared that I had letters to my future husband from 2017. He insisted on seeing the contents because he was going to be my husband. I thought it was the joke of the year and ignored him, but I guess when a man sees and knows what he wants, there’s no stopping. Surely, losing that one bet we had has been absolutely worth it, and I’m thrilled that he finally gets to read those letters."

Ato and Benettah

Ato and Benettah