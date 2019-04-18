Wendy Shay posted a cute photo of a 2-year-old baby girl and an older man on IG. According to the musician that is herself and a younger Akrobeto in the photo.

She wrote, “TBT me at 2 years old … even though the pic is blurry, guess the celebrity I took the pic with?”

Little Wendy Shay had on a sleeveless button down dresses and a cute watch on her wrist. Although the picture is a bit blurry one can make out a few outstanding features of the older male.

READ ALSO: Throwback Thursday; Celebrities and their baby bumps

Looking at the large nose, unusual hairline and jaw structure we can safely conclude that the unknown man is Akrobeto. But is that really Wendy Shay? Since we have no confirmation from Akrobeto, I guess we would just have to take her word for it.