Style and sex coach, Ms Nancy has shared her thoughts on the importance of having good sex.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Ms Nancy revealed that quality sex makes the couple very productive in their daily endeavours. Did you also know that sex has amazing beauty benefits such as giving us glowing skin? It is also a form of exercise which can lead to a flat tummy and generally keep you fit.

Ms Nancy also explained how some couples used masturbation to spice up their sex life. She highlighted the importance of sex toys and how it makes sex more pleasurable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8OYZs_geAb/