What happens when you’re still friends with an ex? Here're the pros and cons

Staying friends with a person with whom you have had a romantic relationship can end up in disastrous moments. You may get fleeting memories of hurt and betrayal that may inflict pain in your present.

Experts around the world recommend not staying friends with an ex or giving yourself ample time before you decide to befriend them again. This whole process can be tricky and confusing.

Let’s understand the possible consequences of being friends with an ex.

Healthy relationships

Some people are bound to have a healthy relationship with their ex, mostly if they share children together, or work on the same project or office. Having a cordial, respectful relationship becomes a priority above anything, or else, it meddles with your present. Others simply do not want awkwardness with a person they have known for so long.

Different reality

When you’re friends with an ex, there may also be a situation where everything is just fine! Situations where there are no harsh feelings from your current partner, or you are at peace with being just friends with your ex, can be pretty realistic too.

When does it get complicated?

Things with your ex can get complicated when feelings barge into your present. Some of these emotions can be quite unsettling, especially if you haven’t had closure from the breakup. These feelings may arise, and cause discomfort and confusion, leading you to rethink your decisions. But know, getting into a relationship with your ex can’t be exactly healthy.

Comparisons

When you’re friends with an ex, and also in a new relationship, problems are bound to arise. You may subconsciously end up comparing your new partner with your ex, causing you to again reevaluate your decisions. The comparisons may affect your current partner and relationship, leading it to the brink of separation because no one wants to be with a person who constantly compares their partner to their old one. That’s a lot of pressure.

