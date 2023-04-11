Akufo-Addo's goddaughter's extravagant wedding gets attention of Ghanaians

Just when we thought we have had a little break from last year's back-to-back extravagant and luxurious weddings, The Fynns are making headlines with their lavish wedding over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony between Why Fynn, a friend of famed musician Shatta Wale and Dr Nadia Adongo, the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President happened in Accra over the weekend and has been the talk of the town since.

Although the nuptials between the love birds was a day event, unlike the popular three to four or five days events we have witnessed over the years, it was a pleasing site to behold.

The ceremony displayed wealth, glamour and authentic Ghanaian culture. The wedding which was hashtagged #WHYFYNNAD23 also used some of the very best event vendors in Ghana.

The traditional ceremony which took place at a private venue saw a rich display of culture and wealth. From the beautiful kente outfits that were displayed, the displays of luxurious cars, and top-notch decorations that have taken over the trends. The bride wore a colourful green kente dress while looking stunning. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his green agbada fit matched with beautiful accessories.

Famed personalities both from the political and entertainment side including Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Cheddar, among others graced the occasion in their outstanding outfits.

The wedding was followed by a night reception party that caught everyone's attention. The bride changed into a gold ensemble, while the groom changed into a black tuxedo suit and danced to a special serenade.

The display of the couple's beautiful cake, unlimited food, and drinks entertained guests all night.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter. Check the videos below:

[Credit : Live weddings with Kwaku]