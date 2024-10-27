Relive top 10 futuristic outfits at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Ghana’s digital landscape lit up with glamour and innovation as influencers, content creators, and social media enthusiasts gathered for the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards. Held at De Icon Events Centre on 19th October, this year’s event, themed "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” celebrated digital trailblazers with an unforgettable night of fashion-forward style. From metallic gowns to bold accessories, the top 10 futuristic looks took the spotlight.
Drill and Rosey embodied sleek futurism with coordinated outfits. Rosey's structured black jacket and skirt, paired with fishnet stockings and chunky boots, contrasted Drill' 's shiny black top and visor mask. Their edgy accessories, including high-tech sunglasses, gave them an effortlessly futuristic aesthetic.
2. Afriyie’s Eagle Metallic Gown
Afriyie stunned in a long-sleeved, form-fitting gown adorned with metallic beadwork and a bold eagle motif. With metallic feathers and a dramatic train, this eye-catching outfit, complemented by statement earrings, beautifully balanced traditional glamour with modern flair.
3. Sika Official’s Futuristic Biker Look
Sika Official channelled futuristic biker chic with an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a leather jacket, matching trousers, and a carbon-fibre helmet. The look’s streamlined design and sophisticated vibe were perfect for the evening.
4. Samzymira’s AI Glam Fringe
Samzymira embraced AI glamour in a striking white fringe dress, with a matching futuristic mask completing the look. Posed against the “AI Glamour” signage, Samzymira captured the evening’s theme with style.
5. Wesley Kesse’s Structured Leather Look
Wesley Kesse chose a streamlined leather jacket with structured shoulders, paired with tailored trousers and glossy boots. His dark sunglasses and bold accessories brought together a sleek, futuristic aesthetic.
6. Almed’s Shimmering Jumpsuit
Almed mesmerised in a shiny black jumpsuit within a reflective, crystalline structure. The tight-fitting bodysuit, styled with knee-high boots, created an impressive contrast against the mirrored surroundings.
7. Tyme Gh’s Tech-Inspired Ensemble
Tyme Gh commanded attention in a metallic coat over a sleek black shirt, accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat and round sunglasses. His distinctive keyboard-inspired clutch added a tech-savvy edge, perfectly suited to the event’s futuristic theme.
8. Hosi’s Glamorous Black Cutout Dress
Enyonam's Hosi's sequined black dress, with midriff and side cutouts, brought a daring edge to the red carpet. Paired with a beaded clutch, the outfit’s shimmer and structure embodied the event’s futuristic glamour.
9. Afi and Zuu’s Monochrome
This coordinated duo wore sleek, modern black outfits: Afi’s high-waisted skirt and structured top paired seamlessly with Zuu’s textured shirt and trousers. Bold accessories and a refined monochrome palette elevated the futuristic vibe.
10. Made in Ghana’s Edgy Leather Ensemble
In black leather trousers, a vest, and signature sunglasses, Made in Ghana showcased an effortlessly stylish, avant-garde look. This outfit epitomised the bold aesthetic of the night.
These top 10 ensembles not only showcased imaginative designs but also set the tone for fashion’s future, embodying the spirit of the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards in every stitch and accessory.