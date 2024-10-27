Relive top 10 futuristic outfits at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Drill and Rosey embodied sleek futurism with coordinated outfits. Rosey's structured black jacket and skirt, paired with fishnet stockings and chunky boots, contrasted Drill' 's shiny black top and visor mask. Their edgy accessories, including high-tech sunglasses, gave them an effortlessly futuristic aesthetic.

Pulse Ghana

2. Afriyie’s Eagle Metallic Gown

Afriyie stunned in a long-sleeved, form-fitting gown adorned with metallic beadwork and a bold eagle motif. With metallic feathers and a dramatic train, this eye-catching outfit, complemented by statement earrings, beautifully balanced traditional glamour with modern flair.

Pulse Ghana

3. Sika Official’s Futuristic Biker Look

Sika Official channelled futuristic biker chic with an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a leather jacket, matching trousers, and a carbon-fibre helmet. The look’s streamlined design and sophisticated vibe were perfect for the evening.

Pulse Ghana

4. Samzymira’s AI Glam Fringe

Samzymira embraced AI glamour in a striking white fringe dress, with a matching futuristic mask completing the look. Posed against the “AI Glamour” signage, Samzymira captured the evening’s theme with style.

Pulse Ghana

5. Wesley Kesse’s Structured Leather Look

Wesley Kesse chose a streamlined leather jacket with structured shoulders, paired with tailored trousers and glossy boots. His dark sunglasses and bold accessories brought together a sleek, futuristic aesthetic.

Pulse Ghana

6. Almed’s Shimmering Jumpsuit

Almed mesmerised in a shiny black jumpsuit within a reflective, crystalline structure. The tight-fitting bodysuit, styled with knee-high boots, created an impressive contrast against the mirrored surroundings.

Pulse Ghana

7. Tyme Gh’s Tech-Inspired Ensemble

Tyme Gh commanded attention in a metallic coat over a sleek black shirt, accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat and round sunglasses. His distinctive keyboard-inspired clutch added a tech-savvy edge, perfectly suited to the event’s futuristic theme.

Pulse Ghana

8. Hosi’s Glamorous Black Cutout Dress

Enyonam's Hosi's sequined black dress, with midriff and side cutouts, brought a daring edge to the red carpet. Paired with a beaded clutch, the outfit’s shimmer and structure embodied the event’s futuristic glamour.

Pulse Ghana

9. Afi and Zuu’s Monochrome

This coordinated duo wore sleek, modern black outfits: Afi’s high-waisted skirt and structured top paired seamlessly with Zuu’s textured shirt and trousers. Bold accessories and a refined monochrome palette elevated the futuristic vibe.

Pulse Ghana

10. Made in Ghana’s Edgy Leather Ensemble

In black leather trousers, a vest, and signature sunglasses, Made in Ghana showcased an effortlessly stylish, avant-garde look. This outfit epitomised the bold aesthetic of the night.

Pulse Ghana