In a photo that has gone viral, the pair are captured looking sharp as they took a walk in an open space.

It is unknown where the photo was taken or which event they were attending, but the said picture has gone viral.

Samira, who is the wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has two kids with her husband, Abdul and Nadia.

The couple has been together for more than a decade-and-half, having tied the knot in the mid-2000s.

In February, Mr. and Mrs. Bawumia celebrated their 16-year anniversary as a married couple.