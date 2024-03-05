ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Here are 8 famous phrases every Ghanaian mother has used before

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ghanaian mothers are legendary for their unique expressions and sayings, which are not only rich in wisdom but also with humor, love, and sometimes a hint of sarcasm.

Famous quotes from Ghanaian mothers
Famous quotes from Ghanaian mothers

These phrases passed down through generations, have become a cherished part of Ghanaian culture, offering life lessons, discipline, and reminders of home no matter where one finds oneself.

Recommended articles

Let’s dive into some of these favorite phrases and explore the wisdom and wit behind them.

This phrase is a classic. It's the universal anthem for frugality and home-cooked meals, often heard when children, eyes gleaming with the prospect of eating out, are quickly reminded of the practicality of home.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not just about the food; it's a lesson in appreciating what you have and understanding the value of home resources.

This phrase teaches financial prudence and the importance of contentment—a lesson in making the most out of life's simple pleasures.

A gentle, sometimes humorous, reminder of a woman's transition into marital life, where the rules and dynamics might differ from her parental home.

This phrase often reminds their daughters that being in your husband's house is not the same as being in your father's house.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a nudge towards understanding the delicate balance of relationships and the art of making a new home your own.

This phrase is laden with irony and serves as a stark reminder of personal responsibility.

Often used when children think they are being clever by cutting corners or being dishonest, only to be reminded that the consequences of their actions will ultimately affect them.

It’s a life lesson wrapped in humor: the importance of integrity and facing the consequences of your actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This question often comes when their daughters cannot do basic house chores. It's not just about behavior towards a future spouse but encapsulates the essence of conduct, respect, and responsibility in any setting.

This phrase is a cornerstone in teaching respect, dignity, and the importance of carrying oneself gracefully.

All it takes is just one complaint about a headache and your mother will remind you about how you were on your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a lighthearted jab at the youth's obsession with technology, often blamed for every misdeed or neglect. Beyond the humor, it's a call to engage more with the world around us, emphasizing the importance of balance, interaction, and living in the moment.

A dramatic way to express their frustration, this phrase vividly embodies the challenges of parenting.

It's a reminder of the cyclical nature of life and parenting roles, emphasizing endurance, patience, and the unspoken strength of mothers.

Through humor, it teaches respect for the hardships and sacrifices of parenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This rhetorical question is often used to reaffirm authority and respect within the family hierarchy. It underlines the importance of recognizing and respecting parental sacrifice and guidance.

It's a reminder of the roles within a family, emphasizing respect, gratitude, and the value of wisdom passed down through generations.

This usually comes after you have asked them where to put something when there are many places to put it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a subtle reminder that we as their children need to make decisions for ourselves because they won't always be around to make decisions for us.

The phrases of Ghanaian mothers are more than just words; they are a vibrant part of Ghanaian culture, embodying lessons of wisdom, humor, and life's truths.

They reflect the values of discipline, respect, and love that shape the character of generations. As we laugh, reflect, and sometimes roll our eyes at these phrases, let’s appreciate the profound wisdom and love embedded in these memorable words.

They are not just phrases; they are the heartbeat of Ghanaian maternal wisdom, echoing the timeless connection between mothers and their children.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Let her chase you

Instead of chasing girls, make them chase you with these 6 tips

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Trying to find your path in life as a young adult [Woman'sDay]

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult