The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

But does the colour of the eggshell make a difference in taste or nutrition? Many people think that brown eggs are better and healthier than white eggs. Is one truly better than the other? Let's find out.

Why are eggs different colours?

Eggs come in different colours because of the breed of the chicken that lays them. White eggs are usually laid by chickens with white feathers and earlobes, while brown eggs come from chickens with red feathers and red earlobes.

The colour of the eggshell is determined by genetics, just like the colour of our hair or eyes.

Are there nutritional differences?

One of the biggest questions people have is whether brown eggs are more nutritious than white eggs. The good news is that the colour of the eggshell does not affect the egg's nutrition. Both white and brown eggs have the same amount of protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals. The main nutrients in eggs include:

Protein: Helps build and repair body tissues.

Vitamins: Such as vitamin B12, which is good for your brain and nervous system.

Minerals: Like selenium, which helps protect your cells from damage.

Taste and cooking

Some people believe that brown eggs taste better than white eggs. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this. The taste of an egg is influenced by the chicken's diet, not the colour of the shell.

Chickens that eat a diet rich in corn or other grains may produce eggs with a slightly different flavour, but this can happen with both white and brown eggs.

Cost and availability

Brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs. This is because the chickens that lay brown eggs are usually larger and need more food, which costs more money. Also, brown eggs are associated with organic or free-range farming, which can also increase their price. However, this does not mean that brown eggs are better; it just means they cost more to produce.

Farming practices

The farming practices used to raise chickens can impact the quality of the eggs. Chickens that are allowed to roam freely and eat a varied diet tend to produce eggs with better nutritional profiles, regardless of the shell colour. Eggs labelled as "organic" or "free-range" are typically from chickens with better living conditions.

These labels can be found on both white and brown eggs.

Common myths about eggs

There are several myths about eggs that can cause confusion:

1. Myth: Brown eggs are healthier than white eggs.

Fact: Both types of eggs have the same nutritional value.

2. Myth: Brown eggs taste better than white eggs.

Fact: The taste of an egg is influenced by the chicken's diet, not the eggshell colour.

3. Myth: White eggs are bleached.

Fact: White eggs are naturally white, just as brown eggs are naturally brown.

The difference between white and brown eggs is mostly about the breed of the chicken that lays them. The colour of the eggshell does not affect the nutrition, taste, or quality of the egg. Both white and brown eggs are excellent sources of nutrition and can be enjoyed in many ways.