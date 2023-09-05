3 seductive colours that turn men on

Here's a compilation of colors that are known to play a role in attraction:

Red: Red is often associated with passion, love, and desire. Red is known to send sparks in the pituitary gland when sends a signal which sends a signal to the adrenal gland.

These glands produce a chemical reaction that increases enthusiasm and encourages action and confidence.

It’s no wonder red is considered a stimulating color and is sometimes considered attractive by both men and women.

Black: Black is often associated with sexiness and seduction, it also has sophistication and mystery. Some people find it alluring and sexy.

It can also mean submission to your partner, black depending on how you rock it can provoke some wildness in your partner.

Purple: Purple can be associated with luxury and sensuality. It's sometimes considered an attractive color. It is usually associated with royalty or wealth.

A study showed that Couples who have purple painted rooms tend to have more sex than the average couple.

It is slightly ahead of red in terms of arousal and sensuality.

It's important to note that individual preferences vary widely, and factors like cultural background, personal experiences, and context can influence someone's attraction to colors.