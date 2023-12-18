5 possible things that can happen when a woman proposes to a man

If you are wondering if you should your shot or not for fear of what might happen, here are some possible outcomes;

He will tell you he’s taken: This isn’t likely to happen if he likes you, but if he says he’s taken it’s probably because it’s true or because he doesn’t like you. Don’t push it, respect his boundaries and let him go.

He’s not ready for a relationship: If he says this, it is better to move on than hang around hoping he’ll change his mind. If he says he’s not ready for a relationship it’s usually a subtle way of rejecting you.

He’s letting you down easy, take a hint and move away. Maybe if you step back, he’ll realize what he’s missing and come after you.

No response: Some guys may not say anything in response, they may start to become distant or may get even closer to you. If he doesn’t respond to your proposal, it may mean a lot of things.

Sometimes some men choose not to respond to these kinds of proposals, they just start getting intimate with you, and before you realize it you are in a ‘situationship’ with them.

To avoid falling victim, just respect their silence and keep your relationship on a friendship level.

He will say yes: If you are lucky, he’ll tell you he likes you too, and if this happens congratulations! It’s not easy to shoot your shot and hit your target.

Recognize the courage it took for both of you to navigate this territory and embrace the potential for a deeper connection.