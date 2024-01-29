Here's an updated list of all the countries you can visit with your Ghanaian passport

Here's an updated list of countries you can visit without the hassle of obtaining a visa beforehand.
Ghanaian passport holders, get ready to explore the world with ease!
Whether it’s a quick getaway or a long adventure, these destinations are just a flight away. Let's break it down, country by country.
Visa-free African destinations
- Benin: Experience rich culture and history.
- Burkina Faso: A hidden gem with unique landscapes.
- Cape Verde: Island beauty at its best.
- Côte d'Ivoire: A blend of modern cities and traditional villages.
- Gambia: Gorgeous beaches and river expeditions.
- Guinea: Known for its natural reserves and vibrant music scene.
- Kenya: Wildlife and natural beauty, visa-free for 90 days.
- Liberia: A surfers’ paradise and rich history.
- Mali: Home to ancient cities and the Sahara Desert.
- Niger: Explore the Sahara dunes and vibrant cultures.
- Nigeria: Bustling cities and diverse cultures.
- Senegal: Rich in music, art, and history.
- Sierra Leone: Beautiful beaches and lush landscapes.
- Tanzania: Safari Adventures and Mount Kilimanjaro.
- Togo: Rich traditions and welcoming communities.
Visa-free beyond Africa
- Barbados: Caribbean island with stunning beaches, visa-free for 6 months.
- Brazil: Samba, sun, and spectacular landscapes, visa-free for 90 days.
- Ecuador: Diverse landscapes from beaches to the Amazon Rainforest.
- Fiji: Tropical paradise with over 300 islands.
- Grenada: Known for its spices and beautiful beaches.
- Haiti: Rich history and vibrant culture.
- Indonesia: Diverse cultures and breathtaking natural beauty.
- Jamaica: Reggae music and stunning beaches.
- Philippines: Over 7,000 islands to explore, visa-free for 30 days.
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Lush landscapes and historical sites.
- Singapore: A melting pot of cultures and modern architecture.
- Trinidad and Tobago: Carnival, calypso, and stunning biodiversity.
- Vanuatu: Volcanic islands with unique cultures.
Visa on arrival
- Bolivia: Rich in culture and natural wonders.
- Cambodia: Ancient temples and rich history.
- Comoros: Beautiful volcanic islands.
- Iran: Ancient culture and rich heritage.
- Madagascar: Unique wildlife and forests.
- Maldives: Luxury resorts and underwater wonders.
- Mauritania: Desert landscapes and ancient cities.
- Mozambique: Stunning beaches and colonial architecture.
- Rwanda: Known for mountain gorillas and scenic beauty.
- Samoa: South Pacific beauty with a rich Polynesian culture.
- Seychelles: Pristine beaches and rare wildlife.
- Somalia: Rich history and impressive landscapes.
- Timor-Leste: A mix of beaches and colonial history.
- Tuvalu: Polynesian islands with traditional culture.
Additional notes
Before traveling, always double-check the current visa requirements and travel advisories, as these can change. Ensure you meet other entry requirements like return tickets and proof of funds. Safe travels!
