ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

What your zodiac sign says about you

Anna Ajayi

Have you ever been asked about your zodiac sign?

What your zodiac sign says about you [Abmeyer+Wood]
What your zodiac sign says about you [Abmeyer+Wood]

Zodiac signs are like a special way to understand more about yourself and how you might get along with others.

Recommended articles

They are based on when you were born and can tell you about your personality, who you might be friends with, and even what kinds of things you might be good at.

What's your star sign? [GlamourUK]
What's your star sign? [GlamourUK] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Zodiac signs are twelve different symbols that come from the stars. Long ago, people looked up at the night sky and divided it into twelve parts, with each part named after the constellations they saw. Your zodiac sign depends on which part of the sky the sun was in when you were born.

Here are the twelve zodiac signs, the date ranges for each, and a little bit about what each sign is often like:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Aries Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Aries Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Brave and energetic, Aries are always ready to try new things.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Taurus Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Taurus people love comfort and nice things but are also very hard workers.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

ADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Gemini Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Geminis are curious and like to talk a lot; they enjoy learning about different things.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Cancer Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Cancer Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Cancers are very caring and good at making others feel loved.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Leo Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Leo Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Leos are leaders and very confident, always ready to help.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgo Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Virgo Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Virgos pay attention to the small details and like to be helpful.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Libra Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Libra Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Libras love harmony and are good at seeing both sides of a story.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

ADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Scorpio Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Scorpios are very intense and focused, and they care deeply about those close to them.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarius Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Sagittarius Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Sagittarius people love adventures and are very honest.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricon Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Capricon Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Capricorns are very disciplined and set high goals for themselves.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarius Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Aquarius Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Aquarians are thinkers and like to come up with new ideas.

12. Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces Zodiac sign [GreekMythology]
Pisces Zodiac sign [GreekMythology] Pulse Nigeria

Pisces are dreamers and are very kind and caring.

ALSO READ: Zodiac and star signs: Truth or fiction?

ADVERTISEMENT

Zodiac signs can also help you understand how you get along with others. Some signs match really well and can be great friends or even have a strong love connection. Here are some examples:

1. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius):

These signs are full of energy and can be very inspiring. They work well with Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, who can share their ideas and energy.

2. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn):

ADVERTISEMENT

These signs are practical and stable. They match well with Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, who provide emotional depth and understanding.

3. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius):

These signs love to think and talk. They get along well with Fire signs, who are also dynamic and energetic.

4. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces):

These signs are emotional and intuitive. They connect deeply with Earth signs, who provide the stability and support Water signs cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing your zodiac sign can help you understand yourself better. It’s fun to see which traits you might share with your sign and which ones are different. You can also look up the signs of your friends and family to see what your stars say about your relationships with them.

Zodiac signs are a fun way to learn more about yourself and others. By knowing which sign you are, you can discover new things about your personality, see how you might match with other people, and even find out what kinds of things you might be good at.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

16 Sci-Fi Movies We’re Most Looking Forward to Seeing in 2020

Black couple on wedding day [Bridal Guide]

3 things you can do on your wedding day if you can't dance

10 foods to eat before you drink - Guinness Nigeria

10 foods to eat before drinking alcohol to prevent hangover

Friends to stay away from [shuttershock]

Stay away from 'friends' who do these 10 things