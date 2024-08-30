The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

Many Jamaican athletes like Usain Bolt are record holders. Bolt is the fastest man alive. He holds the unbeaten world record.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, nicknamed "Pocket Rocket," is a legendary female sprinter from the small island. A eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 10-time World Champion, she broke barriers in 2019 by becoming the first nursing mother to win a 100m world title.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Bolt's reign, another Jamaican, Asafa Powell, held the 100-meter record at 9.77 seconds. He is still one of the fastest runners in the world, boasting of the most sub-10-second finishes in the 100m compared to any other sprinter.

In the last Olympics, Kenya emerged as the leading African country in terms of medals, securing 11 medals while many African countries went home empty-handed.

Kenyans are also celebrated for their exceptional marathon-running abilities like Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge holds the world record for the marathon (2:01:09) and is the first person to break the two-hour barrier in a special event (1:59:40).

He's a two-time Olympic gold medallist (2016, 2020) and a multiple winner of prestigious marathons like London and Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigerians who have won gold medals at the Olympics

David Rudisha, another Kenyan running icon, holds the 800m world record (1:40.91) set at the 2012 London Olympics.

A two-time Olympic champion (2012, 2016), he's considered one of the greatest 800m runners ever.

Jamaica runners' advantages

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Larger heart size

Jamaican sprinters tend to have larger hearts, allowing for faster pumping of oxygen-rich blood to muscles and enabling them to sustain high speeds for longer durations.

This advantage is linked to a variant of the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) gene, known as the "D allele."

This gene, more prevalent in people of West African descent compared to Europeans and Japanese, facilitates quicker blood flow to muscles, boosting the body's response to training.

2. The ACTN3 Gene

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies from the University of Glasgow suggest that the ACTN3 gene, present in over 70% of Jamaicans, influences the production of a protein that enhances sprinting performance giving Jamaicans a genetic edge for sprinting.

3. Physique

People of African ancestry often have physical attributes that contribute to their sprinting prowess.

These include bodies that support their core strength, flat feet, which enhance cushioning and turnover speed, while overall flexibility allows for peak performance at high speeds.

Kenyan marathon runners' advantages

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

1. Regional dominance

Elite Kenyan runners primarily hail from the Kalenjin and Nandi ethnicities.

Though they are a small portion of the population, they contribute significantly to Kenya's marathon success, securing 73% of the country's gold medals and a similar proportion of silver medals in major international competitions.

Running is deeply ingrained in these communities, making the Rift Valley, particularly the village of Iten, a breeding ground for exceptional long-distance runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many young people in these areas grow up surrounded by accomplished runners and, in turn, follow the same path.

2. High-altitude Training

Kenyan marathon runners, particularly those from Iten, train and live in the high-altitude Rift Valley, a location nearly 8,000 feet above sea level.

This high-altitude training is believed to improve athletic performance at sea level by increasing maximum oxygen consumption and running efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT