After 3 years, these are 5 reasons to stop bathing together with your kids

1. Privacy: As children get older, they begin to develop a sense of privacy. They may become uncomfortable or self-conscious about being naked in front of their parents or caregivers.

Respecting their need for privacy is important for their emotional and psychological development.

2. Independence: Bathing together may hinder a child's ability to learn how to bathe themselves and develop essential self-care skills.

Encouraging independence in tasks like bathing can help them build confidence and a sense of autonomy.

3. Safety: As children grow and become more mobile, there may be safety concerns when sharing a bath.

They may become too big or active to safely share the space without the risk of slipping or other accidents.

4. Boundaries: Teaching children about personal boundaries is important to their social and emotional development.

By stopping communal bathing, you can help them understand and respect the concept of personal boundaries and consent.

5. Developmental differences: Children mature at different rates, and what's appropriate for one child may not be for another.

It's essential to pay attention to your child's comfort level and maturity to determine when it's time to stop bathing together.