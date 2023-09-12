Why it may not be a good idea to constantly brag about your partner

Before you brag about your partner consider these reasons why it may not be advisable:

Attraction from others: Excessive praise of your partner might attract unwanted attention.

Not everyone who smiles with you is your friend, and your words may inadvertently encourage others to pursue your partner romantically.

Unwanted drama: If someone does try to make a move on your partner, it can lead to uncomfortable situations.

You might find yourself having to explain and deal with this drama, which can be emotionally taxing.

Intimacy and privacy breach: Sharing intimate details about your relationship with others can invade your partner's privacy and make them uncomfortable.

It's important to strike a balance between openness and respecting your partner's boundaries.

Prying and judgments from others; Constantly boasting about your partner to your friends can spark their curiosity.

This will lead them to scrutinize every detail of your relationship and also discuss and judge your actions and your partner's with others.

It is important to also bear in mind that your partner is human and so they also have their flaws.

If they start acting up right after you’ve praised them to the world you would have trouble explaining yourself.