Here’s Why Moaning During S*x Is Such A Good Thing, According To S*x Experts

Still, the thought of adding a few moans to your romps can be stressful if you haven't done it before. I get itthe last thing you want is to sound like a bored adult film star trying to act like shes actually turned on. And for some (especially those with ah, roommates), the thought of moaning during sex might send cringey shivers down your spine. No sweat.

A couple of sex experts are here to tell you everything you need to know about easing into the proverbial waters of hot and loud sex. Who knows? You might test out those vocal chords sooner than you think.

Why do people moan during sex, anyway?

Its pretty simple: Youre turned on. Women moan during sex to communicate to their partners theyre enjoying what they are doing, says , sex and relationship coach. Think of it as a nudge in the right direction, a pleasure-filled response that a partner is doing all of the right things. And lets be real: Its often an involuntary response to all that physical exertion. People dont compare tennis grunts to sex moans for no reason, after all.

Not to kill the vibe, but people also moan when theyre uncomfortable or flat-out bored. A partner shouldnt have to decipher your pain moan from your pleasure moan, says Laurie Mintz, PhD, author of . If something hurts or feels meh, say so with your words and ask your partner to do the same for you.

How can moans make sex feel even hotter?

Some research says the deeper you are into the sexual experience, the less inhibited your sounds may be, Mintz says. Your own sounds may serve to enhance your own arousal. The best sex is freeing, and moaning when the urge comes to you helps release your inhibitions (shout out Natasha Bedingfield) so you can be totally immersed in pleasure.

Letting out a few ooooohs can even make your other O bigger and better, Buratti says. When a woman moans during sex, her throat opens, her breathing slows, and her pelvic floor muscles relax. This, she says, can lead to a mind-blowing orgasm .

Do I have to moan?

If its not your thing, no big deal. There are people who are silent during sex and who dont want to make noiseand that is completely fine, Mintz says. Noise helps some people turn on and experience pleasure, and for other people, it gets in the way. Sometimes a loud moan (or a scream even) fits the mood, and sometimes youd rather enjoy it quietly. Just do what feels good.

Ok, I want to try moaning now. How do I start?

Honestly, its the same thing that I recommend with getting comfortable with a lot of things: Try it on your own, Mintz says. So, skip the porn research and go right for a test run instead. Next time you masturbate, let yourself moan. Start with taking deep belly breaths and letting it out slowly with a sigh punctuating your breath, Buratti suggests. See if it enhances the experience. Feel good? Its worth a try when someone else is in the mix.

If youre still unsure, bring it up with your partner first. You can say, Lets talk about the noises we make during sex or I think I want to try making more noises because I heard they were a turn on, Mintz says. Itll be fun for you and fun for them. A win-win.

Is there a right way to moan?

If youre sitting there thinking, Is this a good moan? Is it loud enough? Too loud? You are not having the kind of moan thats going to enhance your arousal, Mintz says. In any area of sex, there is rarely a one-size-fits-all. Preach.

This is not the time to overthink. When youre stuck in your head or critiquing your every move, it will take you right out of the moment. And trust me, theres no fun in that. Or orgasms. Instead, take a deep breath (or two), lean into the moment, and let your body and mouth do what it wants.

I'm already an experienced moaner. Can I make them even sexier?

Again, whatever noise spills out is bound to turn you both on. If you want to be specific, Buratti suggests "using your breath as the lead in your moaning. On the exhale, let your voice come out just a little. Think about sending your breath and your moan down to your pelvis. It'll kind of feel like a meditative exercise or tantric sex.

When in doubt, let yourself be. The deeper you are in the sexual experience, the less inhibited your sounds will be, Mintz says.

Should I ever moan to fake an orgasm?