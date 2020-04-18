An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday said the case count in Ghana has also risen to 834.

Meanwhile, nine people have died of the Coronavirus in Ghana.

Total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive.

The results of these backlog of samples when released does not mean the number of new cases recorded on the day of the report. Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.