Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


‘Align your CSR to government’s policies’– Business Dev’t Minister

The Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal, encouraged businesses to employ more graduates so they are trained in their organisations as part of their CSR projects.

  • Published:
play

Business owners have been entreated by the Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal, to align their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to suit the policies of the government.

Mr Awal said that this will ensure that the country develops as expected.

He was speaking at the 2018 CSR awards organized by the Center for CSR.

He encouraged businesses to employ more graduates so they are trained in their organisations as part of their CSR projects.

READ ALSO: GHc 1.4b investments of collapsed banks locked up at Consolidated Bank

He explained that this will support the government’s focus on human capital development and also help reduce unemployment in the country.

“I want to urge businesses to consider job placement for our graduates as a key component of CSR. We need to encourage our young people to have a feel of work, and real job experience will be important to them.”

The minister also urged the business community to communicate effectively their CSR policies to inspire other companies.

READ ALSO: Mortuary workers threaten to strike over poor working conditions

“I think it is important that companies communicate their CSR policies effectively. When you communicate well your CSR philosophies, you are appreciated by stakeholders, and then other companies will also follow.”

He also challenged businesses to absorb student for internships beginning next year.

Companies including MTN, Vodafone, Unilever, Guinness Ghana and Qnet were awarded for various CSR projects in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GHc 1.4b investments of collapsed banks locked up at Consolidated Bank GHc 1.4b investments of collapsed banks locked up at Consolidated Bank
Mortuary workers threaten to strike over poor working conditions Mortuary workers threaten to strike over poor working conditions
Gov't cancels monthly allowance for boards, councils and members Gov't cancels monthly allowance for boards, councils and members
Oil falls below $70; what it means to Ghana Oil falls below $70; what it means to Ghana
Here are the sitting allowances for board members of public institutions Here are the sitting allowances for board members of public institutions
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members

Recommended Videos

Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Price of sachet water goes up by 50% Price of sachet water goes up by 50%
Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana



Business

Here are 6 entities BoG doesn’t want you to deposit money with
Johnson & Johnson Launches Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0
Ghana airports review: which is the best airport in Ghana and why?
KIA’s Terminal One to be used to service private jets
Ken Ofori Atta writes to GNPC Boss over ‘$9m oil revenue loss’
Cabinet reviews 2019 budget, Preparations underway to lay before Parliament
X
Advertisement