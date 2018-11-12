news

Business owners have been entreated by the Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal, to align their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to suit the policies of the government.

Mr Awal said that this will ensure that the country develops as expected.

He was speaking at the 2018 CSR awards organized by the Center for CSR.

He encouraged businesses to employ more graduates so they are trained in their organisations as part of their CSR projects.

He explained that this will support the government’s focus on human capital development and also help reduce unemployment in the country.

“I want to urge businesses to consider job placement for our graduates as a key component of CSR. We need to encourage our young people to have a feel of work, and real job experience will be important to them.”

The minister also urged the business community to communicate effectively their CSR policies to inspire other companies.

“I think it is important that companies communicate their CSR policies effectively. When you communicate well your CSR philosophies, you are appreciated by stakeholders, and then other companies will also follow.”

He also challenged businesses to absorb student for internships beginning next year.

Companies including MTN, Vodafone, Unilever, Guinness Ghana and Qnet were awarded for various CSR projects in the country.