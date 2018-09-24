ATL denies laying off staff

news

The management of the Akosombo Textiles Limited have denied media reports that it is laying off staff.

A statement from the company said the stories of retrenchment are inaccurate. It added that they are rather in the process of recruiting more staff.

“It has come to the notice of the management of Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) that a series of inaccurate stories have been making waves on some media platforms over the past few days.”

READ ALSO: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch

“Management would therefore like to inform its distinguished customers, the media, and the general public that it has not laid off 200 employees as reported and has no plans to lay off its workers. Rather, the company is in the process of increasing our production activities from 2 shifts to 3 shifts, which will require us to employ more people in the near future,” ATL said.

Media reports have said that the textile manufacturing company is on a mass dismissal as a result of a financial crunch.

But the statement explained that the media appears to have taken their downtime as a dismissal exercise.

Read the full statement below

NO EMPLOYEE OF AKOSOMBO TEXTILES LIMITED (ATL) LAID OFF

It has come to the notice of the management of Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) that a series of inaccurate stories have been making waves over the past few days.

Management would like to inform its distinguished customers, the media, and the general public that it has not laid off 200 employees as reported. ATL has no plans to lay off its workers.

It is also untrue that 600 workers of ATL have been sent home due to lack of raw materials. Our organization like any other that utilizes machinery, has scheduled times for production and maintenance. Our downtime ought not to be misreported as signs of layoff.

Therefore, the media report of “600 workers of ATL sent home due to lack of raw materials” is misleading.

As stated by his Excellency the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his key note address at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition 2018 at AICC on Tuesday 18th September 2018, ATL will be producing the fabric for uniforms of the 100,000 graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), as part of Government’s industrialization drive and to revive the textile industry. This in addition to other contracts will boost our business, increasing production activities from 2 shifts to 3 shifts, which will require further employment.

In addition, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the textile manufacturers and traders has planned a roadmap, aimed at reviving the local textile industry and promoting made-in-Ghana fabrics. This includes among other things the implementation of the Tax Stamp to curb smuggling and to protect intellectual property rights of manufacturers in Ghana.

It is worthy to note that as part of government policy to boost the textiles industry, ATL was a proud recipient of a government stimulus package in August 2018 to support the company’s operations. The injection has assisted the organization to complete a number of exercises including clearing of salary arrears which is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Finally, we would like to assure our hardworking Employees, Clients, Customers, Suppliers and the General public that we are still in operation, therefore all such inaccurate stories should be disregarded. Our research and product development team are currently working on new brands and products intended to be launched in November for the Christmas Season. ATL - whatever the occasion - whenever people come together - you will find ATL “bringing fabrics to life”!

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT OF ATL