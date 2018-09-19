Pulse.com.gh logo
ATL sacks 200 workers, rest of staff not paid for 4 months


The spokesperson for the Coalition John Kofi Abeka said that all efforts to get the salary arrears of the remaining staff paid have been futile.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Coalition of Textile Workers in Ghana has revealed that the Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) has dismissed about 200 workers while the remaining staff has not been paid for the past four months.

The spokesperson for the Coalition John Kofi Abeka told Accra FM that all efforts to get the salary arrears paid have been futile.

“200 workers at Akosombo Textiles have been laid off because piracy is killing the sale of the textiles industry; the rest of the workers have also not been paid for the past four months.”

READ ALSO: Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account

The Coalition is, therefore, appealing to the government to intervene in this situation.

Mr Abeka said following their numerous complaints of piracy, the government drew a roadmap that was expected to be implemented in September 2018.

As the timeline got closer, the government told the textile workers in a meeting that the implementation of the roadmap had been postponed to October 15, 2018.

READ ALSO: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services

Mr Abeka said the postponement showed a lack of unwillingness on the part of the government to deal with the piracy menace that, according to him, is killing the local textile companies.

“We are in Ghana but we are working for the economies of China and other countries due to piracy, this is a huge problem that the government must deal with. We do not plan to hit the streets to protest, all we want is the implementation of the roadmap given by the government to deal with piracy.”

“The initial date they gave for the commencement was September 2018 but they have told us that it has been shifted to 15th October. We don’t understand why this action cannot be taken immediately because the piracy is killing our businesses,” he added.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Business

Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon
Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
BOST Challenges IES predicts that BOST's issues can kill investor confidence
BoG Capitalisation Omnibank, Sahel Bank to complete merger before December 2018
Economic Outlook S&P raises Ghana's credit ratings to B with stable outlook
