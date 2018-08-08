Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

BoG Governor says bank closures cost him lifetime friends


Closure of Banks BoG Governor says bank closures cost him lifetime friends

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, said that the decision to collapse the 5 banks has caused him and some of his staff to some of their lifetime friends

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, has said that it was a tough decision for him to crack the whip on underperforming banks in the country.

He said that the decision has caused him and some of his staff to lose some of their lifetime friends.

He was speaking at the annual Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB) luncheon after the BoG publicly withdrew the licences of the five banks on August 1, 2018.

The banks are the Royal bank, Beige bank, Unibank, Sovereign Bank Limited, and Construction Bank.

READ ALSO: Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG

Dr Addison said that the Managing Director of the Royal Bank Limited, Mr Osei Asafo-Adjei has been his friend for over 3 decades.

“You know the MD of Royal Bank has been my friend since we were mates at Cambridge,” he said.

“We used to drink beer on Friday nights. So, when this happened, I sent him a text message and said I hope you have not taken this personal. He is yet to respond,” Dr Addison added.

He, however, assured that the central bank will continue to take relevant decisions to help repose public confidence in the banks and strengthen the financial sector and the economy at large.

READ ALSO: Menzgold CEO invited by EOCO

The BoG approved a purchase and assumption (P&A) agreement for Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited to take over some assets and all liabilities of the five erstwhile banks under an arrangement that will cost the country some GH¢5.76 billion.

The Director of the Banking Supervision Department of the BoG, Mr Osei Gyasi, said: “management thought that was the best decision to take under the circumstances.”

Mr Gyasi admitted that it was not an easy decision but it was necessary for the strength of the entire financial sector.

“As a regulator, sometimes you are like a doctor and you know how doctors feel when their patients die, right?"

 “That is how we feel; we are not happy but our work is to ensure that we have a vibrant and robust financial sector,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Bank Collapse: Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Report Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Report
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold CEO invited by EOCO Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold CEO invited by EOCO
Banking Sector: Investing with us is safe – Menzgold challenges BoG Banking Sector Investing with us is safe – Menzgold challenges BoG
Menzgold Ghana: Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG
Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluff Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluff

Recommended Videos

Nana Appiah Mensah: Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss
Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS
Business News: Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd Business News Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits -...bullet
2 Rail Development Railway Ministry to receive 22 world class coachesbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold CEO invited by EOCObullet
5 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluffbullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings...bullet
8 Company Debt 2012-2016 legacy debt of GHS25m ‘killing’...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana BoG warns general public against...bullet
10 Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri dealbullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Dr Akoto
In Brong Ahafo GHC600k worth of fertilisers for Food and Jobs policy stolen
How to make a pinhole camera with film
How to make a pinhole camera How to make a pinhole camera with film
How to create PDF file on mobile device
How to create a PDF file How to create a PDF file on mobile device
Ghana Card Workers NIA contract staff threaten strike over allowances