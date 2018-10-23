Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths

The managers of the farm have refuted claims that the destroyed fishes were imported from China. They explained that they were bred locally.

  • Published:
play

Fujian Farms, the Chinese fish farm at the center of the mass fish killings at Asutsuare, has suspended its operations indefinitely.

This is on the orders of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Last Friday, about 40 tonnes of unwholesome tilapia were destroyed by the Fisheries Commission at Asutsuare in the Greater Accra Region.

The managers of the farm have refuted claims that the destroyed fishes were imported from China. They explained that they were bred locally.

READ ALSO: Part of Legon mall collapses

They thus suspect fish poisoning.

President of the Ghana Aquaculture Association, Jennifer Sodji, told Accra-based Citi FM that Ghanaians must not panic but rather remain calm.

“We realized that the fishes were dying and then we alerted the fisheries commission. EPA also moved in there to investigate the fish at the farm. The general public is not supposed to be worried about it because as we speak part of that farm has been closed down.”

Some fishmongers were later found to be collecting the dead fish to be used as salted fish popularly referred to as ‘koobi’. This would have been sold to the unsuspecting customers.

READ ALSO: NPA blames international market for fuel price increase

However, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in a statement said it has intensified its monitoring in the affected and neighbouring communities.

“Based on rapid assessment report submitted by our team in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality which supervised the burial process closer to the Fujien Farms at Asutuare in the Greater Accra Region, Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in collaboration with Ghana Police Service have mounted a barrier at Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality which shares boundary with Asutsuare to provide 24 hours surveillance,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM
Part of Legon mall collapses Part of Legon mall collapses

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment



Top Articles

1 Part of Legon mall collapsesbullet
2 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
3 Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank casebullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
7 George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgoldbullet
8 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet
9 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start...bullet
10 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet

Business

Kofi Bentil
Gov’t shouldn’t compensate ‘Ponzi scheme’ victims -Kofi Bentil
MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Jerry Ahmed Shaib appointed as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority
Gov’t outlines measures to get more women in mining sector
X
Advertisement