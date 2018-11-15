Gov’t isn’t proud of hardships in Ghana – Ofori Atta

news

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has said that the government admits that there are hardships in the country but it is not proud of this happening.

He said this while presenting the 2019 budget statement in Parliament Thursday (November 15, 2018).

However, Mr. Ofori Atta indicated that the government is only certain this phase will be pass considering the measures being taken to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians.

“We have in the last 2 budget years taken some tough decisions to have the country running. The nation is moving forward under this government and is moving forward in the right direction. We are not proud of the fact that there are still hardships in the country but we’ve managed to ease the hardships,” he said.

Labour unions in the country had earlier conceded to the hardship in the country. Most of them argued that the cost of doing business in the country is on the rise.

The budget comes in the wake of concerns by the various labour groups in the country over the rising cost of doing business.

General Secretary of the Federation of Labour Abraham Koomson “this year has not been too good despite the Adwuma budget. This year things are bad and we must say it as it is. The cost of doing business in this country is very high. Looking at what is happening in this country, if God does not descend, these politicians will kill us.”

“We have been promised 1D:1F among others. Where are the factories? I can’t see any factory anywhere.”

On their part, the Food and Beverages association says the economy has been unfriendly to business despite the economic boom rhetoric by the government.

“This year has been very rough. Certain policies were introduced and it affected us more. The 3% flat rate that was introduced affected our businesses largely. The government has introduced additional policies and this is forcing us to increase prices of our goods. When we increase prices, we are affected as it takes us out of competition.”