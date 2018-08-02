Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banks


Merger of Banks Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banks

The five consolidated banks are uniBank, Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank and the Construction Bank.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Bank of Ghana announced that it has consolidated 5 domestic banks into what it calls the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

The five banks are uniBank, Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank and the Construction Bank.

The Governor, Dr Ernest Addison explained that they consolidated the banks because some of them were licensed through false means by fake presenting documents which showed they could meet the new capital requirement.

Others also had liquidity challenges and were also not in good standing to meet the BoG’s recapitalized amount of Ghc400 million.

READ ALSO:  President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt

Here the Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of the 5 banks that have been ‘merged’ by the Bank of Ghana.

uniBank – Dr. Kwabena Duffour II (CEO)

play

 

Duffuor II replaced Felix Nyarko-Pong as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of uniBank on June 1, 2017.

Until that elevation, he served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank – a position he had held since June 2013.

The son of the former Bank of Ghana Governor holds a Ph.D. in Finance, an MSc Banking and International Finance from Cass Business School, City of London, UK, and a degree in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Southampton.

He has over 9 years of banking experience both locally and internationally. He worked with Ghana International Bank Plc, uniBank (Ghana) Limited and Standard Chartered Bank in various departments including, Retail Banking, Treasury Operations, and Credit Risk Management.

Beige Bank – Mike Nyinaku (CEO)

play

 

Mike Nyinaku found the BEIGE Group (TBG) in 2008 after he worked for 10 years as an accountant.

The professional accountant prefers to be referred to as a student of entrepreneurship.

He also set up the BEIGE Foundation to promote youth and social development through some sponsored programs implemented across Ghana.

Before he started BEIGE, he was Chief Finance Officer of OICI-GH, a US-based NGO.

The Royal Bank – Osei Asafo-Adjei (Managing Director/CEO)

play

 

Mr Asafo-Adjei started his banking career as a credit officer of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) in 1993.

He worked with the Trust Bank as General Manager, Business Development, Head of Corporate Banking and Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking from 2004 to 2012.

READ ALSO: Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks

Until June 2016, he was the executive director of the Corporate Banking Division of HFC Bank Ltd.

He holds a Master of Philosophy degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Glasgow, England and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Construction Bank – Stephen Kpordzih (CEO)

play

 

Stephen Kpordzih has over 30 years industry experience in credit risk, corporate finance, treasury and debt structuring.

He worked as the CEO of Agricultural Development Bank (adb) before his appointment as head of the Construction Bank. He also worked as the Head of Wholesale Banking of Stanbic Bank.

He has also worked with the Ghana Commercial Bank. At Barclays Bank Ghana, he is said to have been appointed as the then youngest Business Development Manager, after he was trained at the Barclays Bank Plc (UK).

Mr. Kpordzih is a chartered banker, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, United Kingdom.

Sovereign Bank – Johan Rheeder (Managing Director/ CEO)

play

 

John Rheeder has three decades of experience in banking.

Prior to his appointment at the Sovereign Bank, he was the CEO of Charter One Bank, Juba, South Sudan. He joined that institution from the Barclays African Group in Johannesburg where he was the head of Branchless Banking Delivery.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Business School Netherlands, where he was awarded the Francois Mangiagalli floating trophy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Merger Of Banks: Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bank Merger Of Banks Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bank
Bank of Ghana: Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst
Backtrack: Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal
Banking Industry: Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks
Banking In Ghana: uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG
Bundles: AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry

Recommended Videos

Business News: Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd Business News Bank of Ghana collapses 5 banks into Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd
Business Insider: 4 signs you're going to be really successful Business Insider 4 signs you're going to be really successful
Broadcast Messages: WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people Broadcast Messages WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people



Top Articles

1 Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoGbullet
2 Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle taxbullet
3 Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri dealbullet
4 Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigobullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury...bullet
9 Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with...bullet
10 Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

President Akufo-Addo
Corruption In Ghana President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt
1District 1Factory 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo
Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
Low-Income Level Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson
Dr Bawumia
Fighting Corruption Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’