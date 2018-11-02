Pulse.com.gh logo
‘I remain in charge of Groupe Nduom’ – Dr Nduom

The President and Chairman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom said he has put in place a succession plan so that his businesses survive even after him.

  • Published:
play

The President and Chairman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has said that he is still in charge of multinational conglomerate, Groupe Nduom (GN), which has over 60 companies.

He said that “My concern, since the establishment of Groupe Nduom, has been its continuity and survival, hence, we have put into place a succession plan. The Implementation is underway.”

He, however, emphasised that he is still in charge and remains the President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom.

“I have given my seat on the boards of individual companies to others recently. But, I remain in charge of Groupe Nduom. I will be there to guide, support, teach and ensure all goes well for our stakeholders.” Those speculating about my “resignation” should stop it, he added.

READ ALSO: Fuel prices to fall by 4% – IES

Dr. Nduom revealed that he has prepared managers and also gotten independent directors to help steer the affairs of his companies.

He argued that he is currently designing a succession plan in order to prevent the businesses from going down when he is no more. Using some Ghanaian companies as an example, he said that they had gone down because those who started them possibly did not develop a succession plan.

Dr Nduom made these observations in an interview with the media in Accra.

He said that it is time to allow the young ones he has groomed to takeover from him soon.

READ ALSO: Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoG

He also added that at the company’s annual strategic planning meeting in January this year, he told management of Groupe Nduom that he would retire from day to day involvement in the business on 31 December 2018.

“It is to ensure that Groupe Nduom in Ghana lives on beyond the tenure of the founders,” he added.

According to him, he and his wife, Mrs Yvonne Nduom, as founders of Groupe Nduom, have since the inception of their companies had boards of directors and governance policies in addition to insisting on annual audits to ensure accountability.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians will need ID to trade in foreign currencies – BOG

He added that “we set the stage about five years ago to prepare our companies to become independent enterprises capable of returning the capital applied with good dividends.”

In view of this, he said, Mrs Nduom was no more Executive Chairperson of Coconut Grove Hotels; while he (Dr Nduom) had given the positions of Chairperson of the Industrial, Media and Investments Holding companies to independent Directors.

However, Dr. Nduom remains the Board Chairman of GN Bank to ensure it is strengthened and becomes the best bank in Ghana.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

