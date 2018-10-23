Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair

news

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has appointed Dr Felix E. Addo as its new board chairman.

This makes Dr Addo the first Ghanaian to chair GGBL’s board since the merger between Guinness Ghana Ltd (GGL) and Ghana Brewery Ltd (GBL) in 2004.

Dr Addo is the immediate past Country Senior Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Ghana and a former member of the PwC Africa Governance Board.

He is globally respected after more than 30 years of practice and consulting experience in corporate finance and recovery, financial and forensic auditing, arbitration, Capital Project and Infrastructure (CP&I), organizational restructuring and performance improvement engagements in both developed and developing economies.

He has served as a valuable resource for the financial industry, government and has been a regular presenter and participant in various thought leadership activities to share his wealth of knowledge.

He also serves on various boards and committees including; Standard Chartered Bank Ltd, KOSMOS Energy Ghana Advisory Council, KEK Insurance Brokers, Ghana American Chamber of Commerce (Vice President), Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (Chairman/President) of the Governing Council, University of Ghana and College of Education Advisory Council. He is also Chairman Emeritus of AIESEC, one of the world’s largest non-profit, youth-run organisation.

Dr. Addo is the immediate past Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) board and was a member of the Professor Justice Date-Bah Business Law Reform Committee of Experts which reviewed the Ghana Companies Act and the Bodies Corporate (Official Liquidation) Act.

He was appointed as Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited on September 12, 2018.