Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair

Dr Addo is the immediate past Country Senior Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Ghana and a former member of the PwC Africa Governance Board.

  • Published:
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) board chairman Dr Felix E. Addo play

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) board chairman Dr Felix E. Addo

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has appointed Dr Felix E. Addo as its new board chairman.

This makes Dr Addo the first Ghanaian to chair GGBL’s board since the merger between Guinness Ghana Ltd (GGL) and Ghana Brewery Ltd (GBL) in 2004.

Dr Addo is the immediate past Country Senior Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Ghana and a former member of the PwC Africa Governance Board.

READ ALSO: Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank case

He is globally respected after more than 30 years of practice and consulting experience in corporate finance and recovery, financial and forensic auditing, arbitration, Capital Project and Infrastructure (CP&I), organizational restructuring and performance improvement engagements in both developed and developing economies.

He has served as a valuable resource for the financial industry, government and has been a regular presenter and participant in various thought leadership activities to share his wealth of knowledge.

He also serves on various boards and committees including; Standard Chartered Bank Ltd, KOSMOS Energy Ghana Advisory Council, KEK Insurance Brokers, Ghana American Chamber of Commerce (Vice President), Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (Chairman/President) of the Governing Council, University of Ghana and College of Education Advisory Council. He is also Chairman Emeritus of AIESEC, one of the world’s largest non-profit, youth-run organisation.

READ ALSO: Part of Legon mall collapses

Dr. Addo is the immediate past Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) board and was a member of the Professor Justice Date-Bah Business Law Reform Committee of Experts which reviewed the Ghana Companies Act and the Bodies Corporate (Official Liquidation) Act.

He was appointed as Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited on September 12, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM
Part of Legon mall collapses Part of Legon mall collapses
Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank case Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank case

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Part of Legon mall collapsesbullet
2 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
3 Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank casebullet
4 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
7 George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgoldbullet
8 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet
9 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human...bullet
10 $89m Kelni GVG Deal Here's the full contract between...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet

Business

Kofi Bentil
Gov’t shouldn’t compensate ‘Ponzi scheme’ victims -Kofi Bentil
MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Jerry Ahmed Shaib appointed as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority
Gov’t outlines measures to get more women in mining sector
X
Advertisement